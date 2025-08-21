The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams reveals secret to controversial extreme weight loss

The 23-time tennis Grand Slam winner opens up about her dramatic body transformation in a candid interview.

Matt Ryan

Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Serena Williams shocked recently when she posted a picture of herself in the gym looking like a completely different person from the one we saw win 23 Grand Slams on the tennis court.

Before that, the 43-year-old Williams was seen during the Super Bowl halftime show for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” song performance that generated a lot of buzz, especially because Williams dated Drake and the song is a diss of him even though she denied it had anything to do with that.

Serena Williams Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Serena Williams backstage at the Super Bowl getting ready. / Serena Williams / Instagram

Over 6 months later, Williams reappeared in photos like these with her daughter and this selfie where she transformed into a different body since February.

Now, in an interview with Vogue Magazine, Williams opened up about her weight loss: “I’ve heard negative comments, along with a tremendous amount of positive comments, about my body my entire life,” she said. “For lack of a better way to say it, I don’t really care what people are saying about my body anymore. But what is important to me is transparency.”

That’s when she revealed she’s on a GLP-1 drug called Zepbound to help with her weight.

GLP-1 drugs are typically injected to treat diabetes, but can be used for obesity as well.

Williams opined up about struggling with her weight even as a star athlete:

“There’s a scene in my HBO documentary where you see my coach telling me, ‘You have to lose weight,’” she said. “But it was so hard after I had [my first daughter] Olympia. I was literally on the court every day, doing nothing else. I had been the ultimate super-athlete, always in competition and being super-healthy my entire life, but I just could never get back to where I needed to be, no matter what I did.”

Now, with the weight loss on the drug she said she’s now “feeling like my old self.” She’s looking anything but.

