Shedeur, Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar shares touching photo from Senior Day
The Colorado football team wrapped up an impressive 9-3 season last weekend with a 52-0 shellacking of Oklahoma State at Folsom Field on Senior Day.
Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders came up big for the Buffs as they capped off the season on a high note for their father, Coach Prime.
Prior to their final home game, Shedeur and Shilo were honored along with the rest of the senior and shared special moments with their parents.
Coach Prime walked onto the field with Shedeur and Shilo, before passing them off their mother Pilar, who got to share a special moment with her sons at midfield.
Pilar shared a photo of their touching moment on social media.
In a viral video after the game, Shilo jokes about Shedeur grabbing his mom from the stands and attempting to get Deion to walk onto the field with her, joking it may "cause World War III," with social media joking about how quickly Coach Prime fled the scene.
It was still great to see the brothers share the final moment on their home field with both parents.
Shedeur finished the game with 438 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Shilo added four tackles while flying around the defensive backfield.
While the team failed to reach the Big 12 Championship, they will play in one final bowl game with Coach Prime saying everyone will play. So the college football world will be treated to an encore Sanders performance.
