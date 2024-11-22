Mamiko Tanaka has awesome reaction to hubby Shohei Ohtani’s NL MVP
Shohei Ohtani is now a National League MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a historic season, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka couldn’t be happier.
The former Los Angeles Angels player also won the award in 2021 and 2023, and amazingly all three of his MVPs have been unanimous — a first in MLB history.
Ohtani was the first player in history to reach to 50/50 mark for home runs and steals in a single season, finishing with 54 homers and 59 stolen bases.
After his teammate Clayton Kershaw announced Ohtani had won the award in a no-brainer choice, Tanaka couldn’t contain her excitement — and Decoy, too.
What a moment. The clapping got to Decoy, even though he should be used to it with all the applause his MVP owner gets.
Ohtani married Tanaka in February and she’s since come out of her shell, even posing for Dodgers fans in the World Series celebration.
Tanaka played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023. She averaged 24 minutes, 7.8 points, and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2022–23.
What a great moment for Tanaka and Ohtani that they’ll always remember.
