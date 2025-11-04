The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani trolls Blue Jays and Drake in official World Series celebration post

The three-time MVP and the rest of the Dodgers earned the right to rub it in after winning back-to-back championships.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the World Series celebration at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the World Series celebration at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back World Series championships since Shohei Ohtani came over from the Los Angeles Angels. They proved no team is like them, and they celebrated by letting loose at the parade in downtown LA on Monday — as well as on their social media posts like Ohtani’s.

The Dodgers stunned the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic seven-game series that was an absolute gut-punch to the Canadian team’s fans. They were so many plays away from winning the city’s first World Series since 1993 — like literally an inch at one point at the plate.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani shows wife Mamiko rare public affection during World Series parade

Ohtani was a big reason they beat Toronto, too, like his epic Game 3 where he was on base a record nine times and hit two home runs in the LA 18-inning win.

At the parade, he was already talking about three-peat:

RELATED: Ohtani disses wife Mamiko during Dodgers' World Series parade in funny moment

Ohtani also spoke in English (like last year) to the fans who filled Dodger Stadium:

After the day of celebration was over, the three-time MVP (maybe four) posted photos from the parade including with his wife Mamiko.

His song choice in the above post is Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, which is a direct diss song at the Canadian rapper Drake who is also a diehard Blue Jays fan. Ohtani putting that to lead the post just rubs salt in Drake and the Blue Jays’ wounds right now.

Ohtani wasn’t the only one dissing Drake, though: See Kiké Hernández below.

The Dodgers proved teams are not like them, becoming the first back-to-back champs since the 2000 New York Yankees won three in a row — something the Dodgers will now try and do.

Ohtani and the Dodgers have a right to talk after what they accomplished.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoo
Ohtani with World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the parade. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

