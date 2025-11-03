Shohei Ohtani disses wife Mamiko during Dodgers' World Series parade in funny moment
For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. For the second time, Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko joined the parade and had some special moments.
The three-time (maybe four) MVP has now won both year with the Dodgers after spending six with the Los Angeles Angels.
While he wasn’t MVP of the series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays — Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned that — Ohtani was so key all playoffs including the epic Game 3 18-inning win where he was on base a record nine times and had two home runs.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko rocks perfect Dodgers fit for World Series parade
His wife certainly was a fit MVP herself with unique looks including her Ohtani shout-out fit, and an epic pose with her fellow WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts in a World Series repeat selfie from 2024.
While Mamiko was noticeably absent in the in the WAGs’ celebration photo after the game, she was certainly at the parade rocking the perfect custom champions fit (see related above). She’d later put her Dodgers blue jacket on as well.
While on the parade bus she wanted to get the perfect photo of Ohtani smiling in a sweet moment, and he faked the smile.
It’s a funny moment of interaction we rarely see between the two. He was locked into the parade.
Last year Mamiko stole the show with Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy. This year it was her fit and that moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky