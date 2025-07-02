The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles makes a bold statement in lime green bikini selfie

The gymnastics icon shared multiple photos of her stunning two-piece while on vacation in Belize.

Michelle McGahan

Olympian Simone Biles poses on the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala red carpet Friday night. May 02, 2025
Olympian Simone Biles poses on the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala red carpet Friday night. May 02, 2025 / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simone Biles is more than just the GOAT of gymnastics — she's also the GOAT of bikinis.

Biles — the most decorated gymnast of all time — frequently shows off her stylish fits on the 'gram, whether she's dressing up for the Kentucky Derby, rocking cute dresses, or sharing bikini pics while on vacation with husband Jonathan Owens. And that last one is exactly what she did while on her latest getaway.

On Monday, July 1, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a series of photos from her and Owens' trip to Belize, during which she sported a lime green string bikini with a matching cover-up.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles poses in a bikini while on Belize vacation with husband Jonathan Owens. / Simone Biles/Instagram

The two-piece featured a gold metallic ring that clasped the top together; the same detail on the hips of her bikini bottoms.

The wavy gold ring in the center of her bikini top was clearly a statement piece, which Biles further accentuated with more delicate pieces of jewelry all in silver — including multiple rings, a stunningly minimalistic bracelet and her belly button piercing. Her Olympic rings tattoo was clearly visible in the selfie she took.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles' Instagram Story collage features the gymnast in a bikini and other shots of her July 2025 vacation to Belize. / Simone Biles/Instagram

Though Owens wasn't featured in either of Biles' bikini shots, the couple instead took their own kind of shots (literally). In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the gymnastics icon and her NFL hubby toasted before taking shots of an unspecified red liquor.

"I'm dying @ Jonathan's facial expressions," Biles captioned the vid, which indeed featured the Chicago Bears safety making a series of disgusted faces as he downed the drink.

Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

