Simone Biles makes a bold statement in lime green bikini selfie
Simone Biles is more than just the GOAT of gymnastics — she's also the GOAT of bikinis.
Biles — the most decorated gymnast of all time — frequently shows off her stylish fits on the 'gram, whether she's dressing up for the Kentucky Derby, rocking cute dresses, or sharing bikini pics while on vacation with husband Jonathan Owens. And that last one is exactly what she did while on her latest getaway.
On Monday, July 1, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a series of photos from her and Owens' trip to Belize, during which she sported a lime green string bikini with a matching cover-up.
The two-piece featured a gold metallic ring that clasped the top together; the same detail on the hips of her bikini bottoms.
The wavy gold ring in the center of her bikini top was clearly a statement piece, which Biles further accentuated with more delicate pieces of jewelry all in silver — including multiple rings, a stunningly minimalistic bracelet and her belly button piercing. Her Olympic rings tattoo was clearly visible in the selfie she took.
Though Owens wasn't featured in either of Biles' bikini shots, the couple instead took their own kind of shots (literally). In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the gymnastics icon and her NFL hubby toasted before taking shots of an unspecified red liquor.
"I'm dying @ Jonathan's facial expressions," Biles captioned the vid, which indeed featured the Chicago Bears safety making a series of disgusted faces as he downed the drink.
