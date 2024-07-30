Simone Biles claps back at hair criticism with bold message
Simone Biles has a strong message for her critical fans: “Don’t come for me about my hair.”
Despite the fact that she led her team to an all-around gold medal on Tuesday, July 30 — Team USA’s third all-around gold in the last four Olympics — some fans couldn’t focus on anything but her hair.
She was faced with a barrage of criticism on social media after performing in the qualifying event on Sunday, July 28. “I’m just trying to figure out why Simone Biles hair never done ? Like girllll come on. STILL LOVE HER AND HOPE SHE DOES GREAT !” one person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The decorated Olympian was not having it, and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to shut it down. “IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees,” Biles wrote in a video in which she showed off her sleek ponytail, long lashes, and winged eyeliner. She added, “Oh & a 45 min ride.”
In a follow-up Story, Biles — who looked exasperated in a photo with her eyes closed — wrote, “Gonna hold your hand when I say this. Next time you wanna comment on a black girl's hair. JUST DON’T.”
Some fans did come to Biles’ defense, with one X user posting, “If one more person asks why Simone Biles’ hair is messy… she is quite literally flying and flipping in the damn air.”
Regardless of fan criticism, Biles seemed to be riding high on what she dubbed the "redemption tour" for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. Their gold win put them back on top after taking home the silver medal in 2020.
