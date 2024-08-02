Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens pens sweet message after 6th gold
By now, everyone should be familier with NFL safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of USA gymnastics star Simone Biles. Owens has been in Paris rooting on Biles on her quest to prove to the world that she is the GOAT.
Biles helped lead Team USA to the gold medal in the team final, and on Thursday she put together a stellar performance to win the women's all-around final for the sixth gold medal of her career and ninth overall.
The 27-year-old Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, and Owens wants everyone to know that he is in awe with her talents.
MORE: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
After Biles won gold in the all-around final, Owens took to social media to pen a sweet message to the Queen of the Gym.
"Greatness," Owens wrote followed by the GOAT emoji. "I love you so much baby. ❤️🫶🏽💙 You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband 🤞🏽🥇"
Owens was excused from training camp by the Chicago Bears so he could make the trip to Paris.
Last season, when Owens was a member of the Green Bay Packers, Biles would frequent the team's games and root her husband on from the stands.
LOOK: Best photos from Simone Biles' gold medal all-around celebration
Now, it's his turn to return to the favor and he's shown up in a big way.
Bills will now turn her attention to the individual competitions which begin on Saturday, August 3, with the vault final. Biles, who won the event at the 2016 Rio Games, will look to return to the top of the podium after withdrawing from the final at the infamous 2020 Tokyo Games due to "the twisties."
Teammate Jade Carey also qualified for the vault final.
LOOK: Simone Biles flexes with GOAT necklace after winning all-around gold
Biles' next event will be the balance beam final on Monday, August 5, alongside all-around bronze medalist Suni Lee.
Her final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics also falls on August 5, when she wraps up her Paris run in the floor exercise final. Biles put together a flawless floor exercise in the all-around final to clinch the gold medal. Teammate Jordan Chiles earned the final qualifying spot for the event.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Livvy in Paris : Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo
O-no: Olympic commentator couldn’t help but make Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke
Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite