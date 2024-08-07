The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles' GOAT pin is Olympic Village's Holy Grail of pin trading

Olympic pin trading just had a new Holy Grail enter the mix, with Simone Biles getting a custom GOAT pin from USA gymnastics.

Olympic pin trading is a longstanding tradition in the Summer and Winter Games, and the tradition has continued in a big way during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Entering the Olympics, USA gymnastics star Simone Biles had a custom pin she was handing out in Olympic Village.

After an incredible haul in Paris that included three gold medals and a silver medal, Biles solidified herself as the GOAT and she has a new pin to reflect that.

Enter the Simone Biles GOAT pin.

Perfection.

This is the kind of pin that would go perfectly with a GOAT necklace. If only we knew where to find one of those...

With her stellar run in Paris, Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. She now has 11 Olympic medals, 7 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze, to go with 30 medals in the World Championships.

Her 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history.

Biles is a six-time all-around World champion and two-time all-around Olympic champion.

Let's hope we get an encore at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Published
