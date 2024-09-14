Skylar Diggins-Smith’s spooky Friday the 13th skeleton WNBA pregame fit
Skylar Diggins-Smith is playing at a scary good level right now. The Seattle Storm guard showed off her killer instinct on Friday night on and off the court.
The 34-year-old WNBA vet has been on tear and not holding back on her feelings. Over the last 12 games, she’s averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.
Before suiting up on Friday night — Friday the 13th — Diggins-Smith already had her opponents shook with her frightening look.
The Puma skeleton getup with the hoodie and dark shades might even scare Jason from the “Friday the 13th” franchise himself.
Diggins-Smith posted more photos of the scary outfit on her Instagram account. There, the caption reads “Friday the 13th, guess who’s playing Jason?”
After that entrance, all Diggins-Smith did was slay her opponent. The Dallas Wings were victims to Diggins-Smith’s 21 points, and got their hearts ripped out after blowing a 21-point lead with the Storm winning, 83-81.
You couldn’t write a better script. This Diggins-Smith performance on and off the court will be hard to top.
