Sophie Cunnigham shows off tan lines again in tiny top, mom approved
Sophie Cunningham has been on fire all season with her fit game.
The Phoenix Mercury guard has done a bit of everything with her fashion game: She showed-off a leggy Kobe Bryant tribute fit, walked through the pregame tunnel showing tan lines all over in a bombshell dress, and even dropped the Daisy Dukes with cowboy boots look.
The 28-year-old Cunningham laughed off criticism that she’s showing too much skin. In fact, she says the “Love Island” tan line revealing dress was approved by mom, according to Fox News.
"I was just talking to someone, and I was like, 'Actually my mom picked that outfit out,'" Cunningham said.
"Everyone's all in my comments about, 'Oh, your parents --' and I'm like, actually, that was my mom's doing. But, no, I had no idea," she added when asked if she thought the tan line reveal would be so controversial.
Well, on Friday night, the blonde basketball beauty was back showing off those tan lines, and this time she did it with mom actually on the phone.
It’s safe to say this fit was also mom approved. She traded in the dress for a tiny top and jeans.
Cunningham is the epitome of consistency, averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The Mercury have clinched a playoff spot, and with just a few more games left in the regular season Cunningham will certainly be bringing the fire on and off the court.
