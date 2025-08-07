The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham does excitable at-home solo dance after Fever drama

The Indiana Fever star returned to happy place in Phoenix after being the latest victim of inappropriate toys being thrown onto WNBA courts.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Home is where the heart is, especially when you get hit with an inappropriate toy at a WNBA game.

Sophie Cunningham returned to her happy place in Phoenix, where it looks like the Indiana Fever star still owns a home after getting traded from the Phoenix Mercury last offseason.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In what can probably best be described as a cathartic TikTok dance, the 28-year-old Caitlin Clark enforcer and 3-point specialist does an at-home solo dance party in front of the camera.

Sophie Cunningham/TikTok

Sophie Cunningham/TikTok
Sophie Cunningham/TikTok
Sophie Cunningham/TikTok

As you can tell, it looks like Cunningham was unwinding after she was hit with the said inappropriate toy during the Fever's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks last night, 100-91. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champion handled it superbly, and given her self-deprecating nature, it was no surprise she made fun of herself after the game.

The former Mizzou standout wrote on her Instagram Stories, "no way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."

Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

What she had tweeted last week was, "stop throwing d****s on the court... you're going to get one of us hurt."

Luckily she wasn't hurt, and Cunningham shared on her IG Stories today her baller pool back home in Phoenix, luckily having an off day.

Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

Her TikTok handle reads, "probs at the pool kickin it."

That's what she was doing with "Tres Leches" teammate Lexie Hull yesterday before the incident in Los Angeles, and again today at her house.

Her happy place. Well deserved.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

