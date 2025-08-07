Sophie Cunningham does excitable at-home solo dance after Fever drama
Home is where the heart is, especially when you get hit with an inappropriate toy at a WNBA game.
Sophie Cunningham returned to her happy place in Phoenix, where it looks like the Indiana Fever star still owns a home after getting traded from the Phoenix Mercury last offseason.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham's mom eerily predicted WNBA R-rated toy throwing incident
In what can probably best be described as a cathartic TikTok dance, the 28-year-old Caitlin Clark enforcer and 3-point specialist does an at-home solo dance party in front of the camera.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
RELATED: Caitlin Clark fans need to chill attacking Sophie Cunningham after 'annoying' joke
As you can tell, it looks like Cunningham was unwinding after she was hit with the said inappropriate toy during the Fever's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks last night, 100-91. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champion handled it superbly, and given her self-deprecating nature, it was no surprise she made fun of herself after the game.
The former Mizzou standout wrote on her Instagram Stories, "no way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."
What she had tweeted last week was, "stop throwing d****s on the court... you're going to get one of us hurt."
Luckily she wasn't hurt, and Cunningham shared on her IG Stories today her baller pool back home in Phoenix, luckily having an off day.
Her TikTok handle reads, "probs at the pool kickin it."
That's what she was doing with "Tres Leches" teammate Lexie Hull yesterday before the incident in Los Angeles, and again today at her house.
Her happy place. Well deserved.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium