Sophie Cunningham's mom eerily predicted WNBA R-rated toy throwing incident
"Stop throwing d****s on the court... you're going to hurt one of us."
Those words written by Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham on X Aug. 1 turned out to be unfortunately prophetic.
As everyone knows by now, the extremely inappropriate trend from WNBA fans of throwing R-rated toys onto the court continued last night in the Fever-Los Angeles Sparks game, and the self-deprecating 28 year old was the latest victim in a 100-91 loss.
Cunningham reacted about as well as one could expect, literally laughing it off as she got hugs by the Sparks bench, while Kelsey Plum had her back by angrily kicking the green object off the court.
After the game, the Caitlin Clark enforcer had more humor about the incident, writing on X, "this did NOT age well."
She also added on her Instagram Stories, "no way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."
Cunningham's mom, Paula, eerily had a premonition as well, as she shared on her new podcast, "Show Me Something," which was literally posted earlier in the day of the night-time incident.
" My mom, instead of like my good luck texts [from my dad and sister], she goes, 'watch out for flying d****s tonight.'”
Needless to say mom knows best, especially when it come to inappropriate flying objects from the crowd.
In all seriousness, Cunningham played it off well, but it still has to be scary to be hit by anything from the crowd, and the WNBA needs to take measures to make sure this behavior stops immediately.
Until then, at least mom and daughter can laugh about it with each other.
