Sophie Cunningham feels DeWanna Bonner should have texted Fever goodbye

DeWanna Bonner left the Indiana Fever controversially. Sophie Cunningham reveals how she felt about it.

Matthew Graham

Like any breakup, it's hard to say goodbye.

Sophie Cunningham feels like DeWanna Bonner, who controversially left the Indiana Fever because of "fit" issues, before being signed by the Phoenix Mercury, at least owed her teammates a text goodbye.

Talking about the situation on her new podcast "Show Me Something," the 28-year-old Caitlin Clark enforcer was very nice about how it all went down, but did offer two little tidbits. The 37-year-old WNBA legend should have expected to get booed returning to Indianapolis for the first time as a member of the Mercury, and she felt the Fever should have gotten some sort of adios.

"It's OK to be professional about it," Cunningham said. "And like, send a text to your teammates. Send a text, and be like, 'Love you, guys.' Or you don't even have to say 'Love you, guys.' Just like, 'Hey, sorry this didn't work out.' Good luck... There's a way to do that."

New Bonner teammate, Mercury star Kahleah Copper, felt like Indiana fans disrespected the W legend.

"I just can't get down with it," Copper said. "They booed her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. People talked some trash to her, but we had her back."

Cunningham just wishes Bonner had their back - at least enough to say goodbye. But as we know, with any fractured relationship, sometimes it's just too hard.

