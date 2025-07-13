Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
While Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game is rightfully hyped as the first-ever Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers WNBA matchup, Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s tunnel fit stole the show.
Clark strolled in Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a Disco 1970s suit, while Bueckers made her entrance in a more casual look.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham claps back at Caitlin Clark's sassy comment before Fever game
While the younger stars had their moment, WNBA fit All-Star and 7-year veteran Cunningham always brings her best whether it’s matching Clark with her nearly identical look, or representing the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, or this super spicy stunner.
For Sunday’s game, the 28-year-old Cunningham brought out her best with a tiny crop top and leopard-print jeans while flexing her abs.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd flex matching necklaces in latest relationship status clue
That pregame fit won’t be beat, and while the action on the court between Clark and Bueckers will certainly thrill fans, Cunningham already won the day in the pregame tunnel.
Cunningham is averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
She’s continues to win on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’