Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game

Sunday’s game may be all about the two young stars in Clark and Paige Bueckers, but the vertaran Cunningham won the pregame with her look.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game is rightfully hyped as the first-ever Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers WNBA matchup, Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s tunnel fit stole the show.

Clark strolled in Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a Disco 1970s suit, while Bueckers made her entrance in a more casual look.

While the younger stars had their moment, WNBA fit All-Star and 7-year veteran Cunningham always brings her best whether it’s matching Clark with her nearly identical look, or representing the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, or this super spicy stunner.

For Sunday’s game, the 28-year-old Cunningham brought out her best with a tiny crop top and leopard-print jeans while flexing her abs.

That pregame fit won’t be beat, and while the action on the court between Clark and Bueckers will certainly thrill fans, Cunningham already won the day in the pregame tunnel.

Cunningham is averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

She’s continues to win on and off the court.

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

