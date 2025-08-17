Sophie Cunningham’s mom, sister blast WNBA and refs after scary knee injury
As if the Indiana Fever needed another injury to a star player, but they got one on Sunday when guard Sophie Cunningham went down with a brutal-looking knee injury. Her mom and sister took to social media after to blast the WNBA, its refs, and the player involved in the injury.
Indiana was already without Caitlin Clark on Sunday vs. the Connecticut Sun when things got chippy involving Cunningham where she got a technical for this incident during a scrum.
Later on she’d be the victim of a scary play where her knee was crashed into.
The always popular Cunningham had to be helped off the floor and it did not look good.
After that, her mom Paula and sister Lindsey took to social media to let the league, refs, and the Sun player Bria Hartley who fell into Sophie have it.
Lindsey wrote, “.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you. @sophaller 🙏🏽❤️”
Paula focused on Hartley: “Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she’s plain mean and plays out of control”
It’s not a good day for the WNBA and the Fever when something ugly like this happens. Emotions are running high and the play and earlier plays should definitely be reviewed.
Cunningham is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Hopefully Sophie is OK, but it again it didn’t look good.
