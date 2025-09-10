Steelers seem to shut down Aaron Rodgers secret wife source of information
Aaron Rodgers made his debut as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback against his former team, the New York Jets, in Week 1.
The 41-year-old led the Steelers to a 1-0 start to the 2025 NFL season. During the 34-32 win over the Jets, Rodgers completed 73.3% of his passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.
During his postgame press conference, he included a special shoutout to his wife, Brittani. It's unclear if Brittani attended the matchup in the Meadowlands, as she's still never been seen in public with the four-time MVP.
"There’s no greater feeling than being on the field and being able to compete," he told reporters.
"I was on the sidelines, just to myself, thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time with my decision. Happy to be a Steeler and happy the way things went today."
For fans looking to learn more about Rodgers' secret wife, details may be few and far between over the next 17 weeks.
Aaron Rodgers' Weekly Appearances On The 'Pat McAfee Show,' Where He Regularly Spoke About Brittani, May Have Come To An End
Rodgers typically makes a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," however, it seems his weekly guest spot may not be happening this season.
While appearing on the show during training camp in July, Rodgers told McAfee he'll need to talk to the Steelers communications director about his guest spot continuing in 2025. Steelers general manager Omar Khan shared the same response.
The Steelers star first mentioned he was dating Brittani on the ESPN series, telling McAfee in December he was "in love."
He also staunchly defended his decision to keep their relationship private during a separate appearance. "If and when she wants to be out and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that," he said.
However, Week 1 came and went without Rodgers making a guest spot on the ESPN show.
