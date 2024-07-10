Is the Drake curse real? Taylor Swift fans know the answer is no
It’s been a rough couple of months for Drake. See Kendrick Lamar.
And the bad luck continued when he put $300,000 down on his longshot, home-country Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team vs. the heavily favored, Lionel Messi-led Argentina National Football Team.
It was only “Messi” for Drake as Canada fell 2-0. (And in his defense, Canada was a huge underdog. If he had somehow pulled off the miracle, it would have paid out almost $2.9 million)
Of course social media platforms lit up to mock the extremely wealthy rapper and business mogul with accusations of the Drake curse. It turns out those accusations are wildly exaggerated.
Super Bowl LVIII: Drake won
Drake was probably sweating this one out with a massive $1.1 million bet. Or not. He’s loaded.
Regardless, he had posted on Instagram, “I can’t bet against the swifties.”
And it paid out handsomely as the rapper gloated after the nailbiter as the Kansas City Chiefs eked it out over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22..
2022 World Cup: Drake won
Lionel Messi and Argentina have also massively paid out for the 37-year-old Torontonian.
Another one he sweated out as Kylian Mbappé and the French National Team made a heroic comeback before losing in a shootout.
Bet: $1 million
Payout: $2.75 million
Super Bowl LVI: Drake won
Bet: $600,000
Payout: $906,000
2024 NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals double whammy: Drake lost
So this one probably stung a little bit, especially when it looked like the Edmonton Oilers might make a historic comeback against the Florida Panthers, making it all the way to a decisive Game 7 after being down 3-0.
Alas…
Bet: $1 million
Loss: Pride
There was also the 2016 NBA Finals, when he lost $60,000 to fellow rapper French Montana, picking the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
And there are probably several others we’re miscounting. But in the end, Drake seems like most bettors. He generally nets out about even to losing some coin, or in certain cases, Bitcoin.
The rapper and mogul just exposes himself to public scrutiny for sharing his placed bets, which is his prerogative.
And in this most recent example, it doesn’t have us talking about the Kendrick Lamar feud. That’s worth $300,000.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
Breakout: Taylor Fritz’s GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men’s tennis
LOL: Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment
Runway: Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pregame fit
2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo