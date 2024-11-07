Stephen A. Smith would consider presidential run with a caveat
Get your popcorn ready.
As a guest on "The View," Stephen A. Smith, who allegedly has an unflattering nickname amongst his ESPN peers, was asked if he'd ever consider running for President of the United States, and the polarizing ESPN personality and Dallas Cowboys troll gave a surprising answer.
Smith, 57, says he's been asked many times, and at first the answer would be, "Hell no... because I like my life. I'm living a pretty good life."
But then...
"I must confess," Smith transitions. "I wish I could debate some of these guys. I'd love to be up on a debate stage going up against some of these guys with the presidency on the line."
After "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjects that they can make that happen, the "First Take" personality gives his caveats.
"I'm half joking," Smith says. "I kind of mean it. I mean I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator, but if you came to me and told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it... I would be an independent because I don't like either side, and I'm not going to be bought and paid for. I'm going to do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that might be. And I'm going to make my decision and I'm going to stand on it."
Goldberg interjects again that many people say that, but once they get inside, they cave.
Smith closes out by saying if it could come to just a debate, name the time and place. Now that would be a must-watch spectacle. Ted Sarandos might be calling Stephen A. as we speak.
If that ever came to be, something tells us he'd have a tough time winning Texas.
