Stephen A. Smith's alleged unflattering nickname from ESPN colleagues
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is the face of the Worldwide Leader in Sports, whether we like it or not.
The brash personality starts everyone's morning by screaming at the cameras and sharing his ridiculous takes on the happenings in the sports world.
And, if the Dallas Cowboys are a topic, hold on to your hats because it's going to be a wild ride.
MORE: Ryan Clark’s eye-popping outfit on ESPN that you can’t take your eyes off of
Stephen A. is currently in contract negotiations and has been open about his demands. He reportedly wants a five-year deal worth $100 million.
He shared his demands by, of course, taking a shot at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240M, he’s making $60M a year… [and] has won 2 playoff games in eight years," Stephen A. said. "I’ve been No. 1 for 12 [years]. In our respective industries, I win. I’m fully aware what I’m worth.”
As it turns out, his colleagues may not be too fond of his antics. According to The US Sun, Stephen A. allegedly has an unflattering nickname from those who work with him at ESPN.
Smith is apparently being mocked as "Mr. Greed," because of his contract demands.
"The situation about Stephen A. Smith bringing tons of attention to his salary requests and the fact that he wants to be the most paid guy on TV and asks for 25 million per year adds a lot of tension to the team, to the journalists who aren't on his 'small circle, king's court' and on the crew, as it will literally explode the budget of the show," one journalist told The US Sun.
Another added, "Many of the people are scared to be kicked out of their job because of Mister Greedy's enormous appetite for money and power, and to be the center of attention and exclusive decision maker on anything."
It will be interesting to see what happens if ESPN doesn't meet Stephen A.'s demands.
He already has his own platform and podcast, so if he ultimately decides to go independent he will still be making out well financially. But, not getting that $25 million annual bag will be a huge blow to Mr. Greed's ego.
