ESPN's Molly Qerim goes stealth mode in super casual airport fit
Molly Qerim is usually hard to miss, but this time she laid low in stealth mode in the airport while waiting to fly out.
The co-host of ESPN’s First Take is usually flaunting stunning fits like this minidress and fly kicks combo, or standing out in this very un-NYC look off the subway, or her latest full-length checkered dress on the show.
On Thursday, she shared her comfortable and casual airport look that helped hide her identity while she was waiting to fly to Atlanta. She captioned it, “ATL see you in the am @firsttake ✈️.”
The 40-year-old Qerim looks very relaxed in her Alo gear and kicks. She’s also got the book “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah in hand. She’s not in her usual glammed-out fits, making her more incognito as a regular passenger.
Qerim returned to the show in October after a 10-day absence that left fans worried, but was later revealed she took time off before the grind of the NBA season and traveling like this.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
While she’s very recognizable on TV, you may miss Qerim while at the airport.
