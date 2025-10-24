Ayesha Curry has no words for Steph’s amazing Warriors performance, only a picture
37-year-old Stephen Curry doesn’t look like he’s slowing down at all in his 17th NBA season. On Thursday night at home vs. the Denver Nuggets he single-handily willed the Golden State Warriors to an overtime victory. His wife Ayesha Curry was speechless afterward.
Steph’s final stat line reads 42 points, seven assists, and six rebounds with six three-pointers. He also scored 16 consecutive points for the team late in the game.
His wife and daughter Riley attended the opener win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers where Ayesha was so proud of her man with a heartfelt message and photos of her night with their oldest child: “Took the big girl to go see Choochie get his first win of the season! We love you @stephencurry30. Year 17 howwwwwwww?! Beyond proud.”
While it wasn’t yet evident if Ayesha or Riley made it to the home opener at Chase Center, Ayesha re-posted after the victory a simple photo from the Warriors — no words, just a photo.
Steph hit the “Night, Night” after teammate Jimmy Butler’s late three. No words were needed when you see that picture.
Steph and the Warriors travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night where Steph and the team hope to keep on rolling.
