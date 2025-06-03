Stephen Curry stunningly shorter than MrBeast surprising his son Canon
Stephen Curry’s season with the Golden State Warriors ended sooner than he hoped with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the second round of the playoffs. At least he’s had more time with his family, and to do a MrBeast basketball challenge for $100k where Steph surprised his son Canon, and MrBeast shocked with his height next to the NBA star.
The 37-year-old Curry earned his 11th All-NBA team nod, but fell short of winning a fifth championship. Since then, he’s been seen having a blast with wife Ayesha Curry at a Benson Boone concert at BottleRock in Napa, California, where he went fan-boy over the singer, and then flexing shirtless next to his wife on the beach.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai pics getting kisses from Canon
He’s also been in dad mode in an adorable photo for baby Cai’s 1st birthday, and then in family photos where daughter Riley,12, is almost as tall as her dad now.
He even took part in a MrBeast three-point challenge against Bay Area high school standout Jaden Williams for $100k. If Williams won, he’d get to keep $100k of MrBeast’s money, whereas Steph would get to donate to charity if he won. As expected, the greatest shooter of all-time wasn’t going to let a high school star beat him.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley shows serious hops in another sport
While that wasn’t shocking. MrBeast’s height next to Steph was. He stands at 6-foot-5 vs. Steph’s 6-foot-2 listing. Height aside, it was a cool moment as Steph surprised his 6-year-old son Canon with a FaceTime with MrBeast (scroll through).
Even 6-foot-6 Boston Celtics star showed up for the event and was almost equal height to Mr. Beast. Brown went to school down the road at Cal Berkeley.
There’s so much to unpack in all that, but height aside, it was a cool event and an awesome dad move by Steph with son Canon. He can now go back to family time and enjoying his offseason.
