SZA dunks Gatorade on Kendrick Lamar in epic Super Bowl LIX halftime teaser
We are just over two weeks away from Kendrick Lamar’s epic Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, and today, the “Not Like Us” hitmaker revealed that he will be joined by a special guest.
In a trailer shared by Lamar and Apple Music, Lamar is seen talking on the phone as he walks through the field of Caesars Superdome, “Keeping the body in motion.”
As he’s on the phone, he tells the anonymous person “I’ve been thinking about a guest performer” before the camera cuts to singer SZA dunking a cooler of Gatorade on him. An instrumental portion of his “GNX” track “Hey Now” plays as the blue Gatorade takes him by surprise.
According to a press release, this is confirmation that SZA will, in fact, be joining Lamar on stage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, presented by Apple Music.
Over the course of their careers, SZA and Lamar have collaborated many times, including on the 2014 track “Babylon,” 2017’s “Doves in the Wind,” 2018’s “All the Stars,” and “Luther” and “Gloria” from “GNX.” As evidenced by their creative chemistry over the years, viewers are certainly in for a show.
Fans can look tune into Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, or stream the game live via Tubi.
