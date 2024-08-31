Taylor Fritz’s epic WAG Morgan Riddle joke after U.S. Open victory
Taylor Fritz might be more famous for his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, but he continues his great play on the court.
Fritz just cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open, defeating Francisco Comesana in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The tennis star is ranked No. 12 in the ATP World Rankings, and his stock is rising as he seeks his first Grand Slam title.
With the win, the 26-year-old Fritz became the first American man to make the round of 16 at all four majors in a year since Andre Agassi in 2003. ESPN would congratulate him on this very feat, and that’s when things took a hilarious turn when Fritz replied @ESPN and his girlfriend came up, again.
Fritz posted: “🔥 love the shoutout from @espn but you follow my gf and not me on insta so we have beef”
Burn! It makes sense to follow Riddle, who is dubbed the “most famous woman in men’s tennis”. The 27-year-old influencer from Minnesota boasts almost 350K followers on Instagram and over 500K on TikTok.
But, Fritz has over 600K followers on his Instagram himself and 83K on TikTok. Also, the fact he’s a major sports figure and dating an influencer, it’s surprising ESPN isn’t following him.
The couple has been together since 2020, and was featured on the Netflix docuseries “Break Point”. So why shouldn’t they be a package deal on followers? Let’s see if ESPN fixes this double fault soon.
