Taylor Swift, Chiefs OC? Pop star 'drawing up plays' for team
Taylor Swift became a mainstay on NFL broadcasts last season after making her love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce public.
Swift was enthusiastically cheering on Kelce during games at Arrowhead Stadium and even made her way onto the field to celebrate the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl win earlier this year.
The pop megastar has not only fallen in love with Kelce, but she's fallen in love with the game of football.
At least that's what Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes says.
Mahomes appeared on “NFL on NBC” Thursday and revealed Swift has even started drawing up plays for the Chiefs.
“She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in," Mahomes joked.
On a more serious note, Mahomes acknowledged Swift's impact on bringing younger girls into the mix as NFL viewers.
“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” he said. “I know, being a girl dad, how cool it is for me. I mean, to see, like, these little girls, these daughters how much they’re loving and spending time with their dad watching football.”
Say what you want about Swift, but her impact on viewership and demographics is undeniable.
If it brings more attention to the game and widens the fan base, there's no reason for anyone to complain. And, who knows, maybe the Chiefs will run a "Swift Special" during the 2024 season.
The Chiefs begin their quest to become the first NFL franchise in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls on Thursday, September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Swift to root on her man from the stands along the way.
