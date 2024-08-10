Noah Lyles's Coach Says Track Star Had 102-Degree Fever When He Won Bronze in 200
Noah Lyles announced that his 2024 Olympics are over after a positive COVID-19 test, though he still participated in the 100-meter and the 200-meter medal races.
During the 200-meters on Thursday night, Lyles, despite being the favorite to win gold, settled for bronze while battling the illness. In an interview with the Associated Press, Lyles's coach Lance Brauman later revealed that the 27-year-old was battling a 102-degree fever ahead of the big race.
Because of Lyles's shockingly high fever, Brauman maintained that he believed a bronze medal finish in the 200 was impressive for the American track and field star and compared it to the 100-meter in which Lyles won the gold medal.
"Those guys raced great. But to get a bronze medal in 19.70 with a temperature of about 102, that wasn't too bad," said Brauman.
"It's hard to replace a gold medal in the 100 meters at the Olympic Games... that one was probably the most important medal," Brauman said. "How did [Lyles] put it, we talked about it–he will have the most satisfaction out of the bronze."
Lyles leaves Paris with two medals, a gold and a bronze, though Brauman indicated that he'd still be in prime condition for the Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
As for his performance this year, Brauman made clear just how sick Lyles was when he took to the track for Thursday's 200, as the coach claimed that his fever ran as high 102 degrees.
"I mean, he was sick,” Brauman said. “People are going to say whatever they want, and that’s fine, but the dude was sick."