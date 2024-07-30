USA Wins Historic Bronze Medal in Women's Rugby With Wild Ending vs. Australia
The United States captured its first ever medal in Women's rugby at the Olympics on Tuesday.
The United States women's rugby sevens team captured its first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday in Paris, taking it the length of the field in the final seconds to earn a 14-12 upset victory over Australia.
With the Australian women clinging to a 12-7 lead, American Alex Sedrick, affectionately nicknamed "Spiff," took a loose ball, ran through a defender and took off in a sprint for the score as time expired to tie the match at 12. Sedrick's conversion kick after the score officially clinched the bronze for the United States.
Here's the video of the wild finish for Spiff and the United States:
The United States women's rugby sevens team has been around since 1987, but this is the first ever Olympic medal.
