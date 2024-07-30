SI

USA Wins Historic Bronze Medal in Women's Rugby With Wild Ending vs. Australia

The United States captured its first ever medal in Women's rugby at the Olympics on Tuesday.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 28, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; United States back Alex Sedrick (8) reacts after scoring against Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; United States back Alex Sedrick (8) reacts after scoring against Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The United States women's rugby sevens team captured its first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday in Paris, taking it the length of the field in the final seconds to earn a 14-12 upset victory over Australia.

With the Australian women clinging to a 12-7 lead, American Alex Sedrick, affectionately nicknamed "Spiff," took a loose ball, ran through a defender and took off in a sprint for the score as time expired to tie the match at 12. Sedrick's conversion kick after the score officially clinched the bronze for the United States.

Here's the video of the wild finish for Spiff and the United States:

The United States women's rugby sevens team has been around since 1987, but this is the first ever Olympic medal.

Fans were in awe of the finish:

Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

