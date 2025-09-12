Canelo Álvarez will have insane payday vs. Terence Crawford for Netflix fight
It's sort of cliche to say Canelo Álvarez will win Saturday night, no matter what. But in this case, the 35-year-old Mexican boxing legend certainly will earn that tired saying with the now seemingly confirmed ridiculous payday.
As Netflix turns from the car-crash smash hit of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, which was more WWE showmanship than actual boxing, to a legitimate boxing pound-for-pound great fight between Álvarez and 37-year-old Terence Crawford, the streaming giant paid Álvarez a staggering sum.
At first it seemed ludicrous, but the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund juggernaut frontman, "His Excellency" Turki Alalshikh, confirmed that ballpark number tonight.
$150 million had been the number many thought was ludicrous
Coming off of Álvarez's boring win against William Scull by unanimous decision, the 10-time major world title holder is on his second fight as part of a three-bout deal with the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.
UFC CEO Dana White is promoting this blockbuster vs. Crawford alongside Alalshikh for Zuffa Boxing, which means the 56-year-old mastermind got paid bank too - but probably not Álvarez Brink's trucks loads.
When asked if it was $100 million, White said, given Álvarez had to move weight classes with his stellar record, the answer was, "probably."
Alalshikh seems to hint that $150 million number is legit
But then Alalshikh took that number even higher when asked directly about the $100 million number at tonight's Álvarez vs. Crawford face-off.
"No you get that number wrong," Alalshikh said. "More than that."
So then $150 million is certainly "more than that," and given the amount of money Netflix has been known to throw around to get what they want, that preposterous number actually sounds not so ludicrous.
So what about Crawford's payday?
Crawford insists he's only getting paid $10 million, which seems downright unfair given Alvarez's at minimum $100 million take-home payday.
"I got $10 million for that [Canelo] fight," Crawford said on the "Ring Champs with Ak & Barak" podcast. "I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy. The legacy outweighs the money."
Other reports have it up to $50 million. Whichever purse you believe, let's hope it's closer to that $50 million number for the equal 10-time major world titles holder.
