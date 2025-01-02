Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal upstages Arch Manning after Texas OT win
The Texans Longhorns avoided a major upset by defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in double overtime on Jan. 1. While the Longhorns blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian's team ultimately clawed back to win the Peach Bowl 39-31.
Cheering for the Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who showed up to the game rocking a denim burnt orange suit.
Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" joined Sarkisian on the field to celebrate the team's win over the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the College Football Playoffs last month. After the Longhorns punched their ticket to the semifinals on New Year's Day, she once again joined Sarkisian and Co. on the field.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ready for 'new chapter' with hubby Steve before Texas game
During the trophy presentation, Loreal nearly stole the show while standing next to Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning didn't get any playing time against ASU, as Texas starter Quinn Ewers put on quite show against the Sun Devils, completing 20-of-30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing score. However, Sarkisian may utilize the redshirt freshman when the Longhorns take on Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10.
Sarkisian, who kept Loreal close by after the team's thrilling win over the ASU, knows his team to step it up before facing the Buckeyes next weekend.
"There’s going to be plenty of stuff that we’re going to look at this tape and say we gotta do better and be better, but the one thing I won’t have to say is our toughness and fight doesn’t need to be better," Sarkisian told reporters. "And if there’s one thing that you want as a calling card for your team is just that."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing