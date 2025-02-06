Cooper Manning recalls full circle Arch moments leading to Children's Hospital rename
The Manning family’s love for Louisiana runs deep, and their legacy continues to run deep.
Tonight, during a press conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, it was revealed that Children’s Hospital New Orleans would be renamed Manning Family Children’s Hospital. During a press conference that took place after the announcement, Cooper Manning shared a personal anecdote about the hospital and what it means to the Manning family.
Cooper, who is the brother of Peyton and Eli Manning, and the father of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, told media that the hospital has long been part of the Manning family’s life.
“I can tell you, Arch spent a lot of time at the Children's Hospital, and I was there taking him getting stitches,” Cooper said. “Children's Hospital is right down the block from us, and Arch is sad he couldn't be here tonight, but I know it's a special spot. And my other son, Heid, we grew up practicing on that field and seeing that helicopter come in, and all the kids taking a knee when they see the helicopter landing, going out with someone young."
Cooper continued, saying “it's just part of the fabric of our youth growing up in New Orleans and this is an unbelievable facility. We're just flattered and humbled to be a part of it.”
The press conference and hospital rebrand came in conjunction with the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Louisiana Legacy Gala. Also in attendance were Archie, Olivia, and Peyton Manning, as well as Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves, the lattermost having made a $1 million donation earlier in the night. During a fireside chat that took place shortly before the press conference.
Back in January, Graves made a $100,000 donation to another cause close to Eli’s heart — Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Eli thanked Graves for the donation in the form of a heartfelt Instagram post.
As a new chapter begins in the Manning dynasty, their love of New Orleans reminds them where they came from, and why they do what they do.
