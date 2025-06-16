Tom Brady shares stunningly heartfelt post about his kids as viral clip resurfaces
Tom Brady is a proud father of three — and he just shared a heartfelt note about his children on Father's Day.
In a moving message to his own father, the iconic quarterback noted how his dad, Tom Brady Sr., "taught me everything about what it means to be a father."
As the retired NFL star called his dad his "biggest supporter," "best friend" and "number one teacher," he shared how his father's example taught him how to "be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them."
RELATED: Tom Brady's 15-year-old son nearly as tall as 6-foot-4 dad on European vacation
"I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!❤️❤️❤️," Brady gushed.
Brady shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 15-year-old son Benjamin and 13-year-old daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.
As Brady celebrated his dad — and his kids — on Father's Day 2025, an old clip of the legendary athlete crying over his children resurfaced on social media.
"I know i'm not as good a dad to my kids as my dad was to me," Brady said through tears in the 2022 interview.
RELATED: Tom Brady's kids pose one question that crushes him after Gisele Bündchen divorce
"We want our kids to be happy, to be respectful of people, I want them to be kind, to make the world a better place," Brady said.
