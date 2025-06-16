The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady shares stunningly heartfelt post about his kids as viral clip resurfaces

The legendary QB took time to reflect on his father while gushing over his own "three beautiful angels."

Michelle McGahan

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.
Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tom Brady is a proud father of three — and he just shared a heartfelt note about his children on Father's Day.

In a moving message to his own father, the iconic quarterback noted how his dad, Tom Brady Sr., "taught me everything about what it means to be a father."

As the retired NFL star called his dad his "biggest supporter," "best friend" and "number one teacher," he shared how his father's example taught him how to "be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them."

RELATED: Tom Brady's 15-year-old son nearly as tall as 6-foot-4 dad on European vacation

"I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!❤️❤️❤️," Brady gushed.

Brady shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 15-year-old son Benjamin and 13-year-old daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

As Brady celebrated his dad — and his kids — on Father's Day 2025, an old clip of the legendary athlete crying over his children resurfaced on social media.

"I know i'm not as good a dad to my kids as my dad was to me," Brady said through tears in the 2022 interview.

RELATED: Tom Brady's kids pose one question that crushes him after Gisele Bündchen divorce

"We want our kids to be happy, to be respectful of people, I want them to be kind, to make the world a better place," Brady said.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News