Tom Brady's pregnant ex-wife Gisele Bündchen gives daughter special shout-out
Gisele Bündchen is still recognized as one of the most popular models in the industry, but that hasn't stopped her from being an attentive mom first.
The 44-year-old icon, who was previously married to retired NFL superstar Tom Brady but is expecting a child with new man Joaquim Valente, shared a warm Instagram message to her and Brady's daughter Vivian on her 14th birthday. In a series of Instagram stories Bündchen wrote:
"Happy birthday my ray of sunshine. You are the best daughter a mom could ask for and i"m so blessed to be your mama. Te amo (I love you)."
Some of the above photos were taken in Costa Rica, where Bündchen brought Vivian and her and Brady's 14-year-old son, Benjamin for the Thanksgiving holiday along with Valente. Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child together in 2025.
Meanwhile, Brady was unable to spend Thanksgiving with his family due to his work as a commentator for FOX. On Turkey Day, he called the action between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.
RELATED: Pregnant Gisele Bündchen will celebrate Thanksgiving with kids as ex Tom Brady works
However, that didn't stop Brady from also giving Vivian a special birthday shout out. He wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, stating that watching her grow up was one of the proudest moments of his life.
Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
