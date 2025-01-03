Tom Brady's pregnant ex Gisele Bündchen sends "love to all" in New Year's resolution message
The new year is upon us and people making resolutions are aplenty, including Gisele Bündchen.
The 44-year-old icon, who was previously married to NFL legend Tom Brady, reflected on her intentions for the upcoming year in an Instagram post on Friday, January 3, sharing some insights into how she will approach 2025.
Bündchen, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, advises her 23.3 million followers to "nurture their energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion—for yourself and for others." Her full message reads:
"A new year is a special time to reflect on all that we have learned and what are the new things we want to create in our lives. We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create. Wishing you endless blessings and an extraordinary journey ahead. Let’s make 2025 an amazing year! Sending so much love to all."
Along with her caption, Bündchen shared multiple photos of herself in nature, including one taking in the morning sun.
Several of Bündchen's followers flooded to the comments section to thank the supermodel for her words.
"Happy and Healthy New Year for you and the children," responded one person.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR DEAR All blessings to you in another year and another chance," wrote another.
A third person wrote, "AMEN."
Bündchen's 2024 was one for the record books. Along with her pregnancy announcement, she celebrated the birthdays of her kids that she shares with Brady: son Benjamin who turned 14, and daughter Vivian who turned 11.
The multi-millionaire also continued her strong run in the modeling world. In December 2024, Bündchen posed for the luxurious IWC Schaffhausen watch brand on Instagram, a post that was liked just under 300K times, proving that she is still at the top of her game.
