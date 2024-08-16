Travis Kelce’s dad clarifies his comments on Kanye West’s mental health
Ed Kelce is clarifying the comments he made about Kanye West’s mental health.
On Thursday, August 15, Ed — who is the father of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — took to Facebook to share Sports Illustrated’s article covering his original comments, along with an amended note.
“I feel the need to clarify that my comment on Kanye West was not so much a criticism as it was my thoughts on his mental health,” Ed wrote, referring to his initial response in the wake of West’s new song that name-drops Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift (who, of course, has had a longstanding feud with the rapper).
“His behaviors and comments beyond Taylor indicate a paranoia and over-inflated sense of self worth. While it would be easy to attribute his actions to drug use, throughout history there's been no shortage of clean and sober people displaying the same traits,” he added. “This is a talented guy and hopefully he's getting help with these issues.”
In a Facebook post on August 8, Ed — who frequently uses the platform to share articles about his sons — initially called the mention of Swift and Travis on West’s new song “Lifestyle” “mental illness on full display.”
West, who revealed his bipolar diagnosis in 2018, collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Wayne on the new track, which is featured on his new album, Vultures 2. Weezy raps the line in question: “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce."
