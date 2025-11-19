Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends strong message for Browns QB’s first NFL start
Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first career start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Mom Pilar Sanders is certainly pumped up for it.
The 23-year-old rookie 5th-round pick out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes was thrust into action against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday after starter and fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel got a concussion before the half. Sanders would end up just 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. He also missed a game-tying touchdown pass.
After the game, a dejected Sanders owned up to the poor performance: "I don't think I played good," Sanders said. "I don't think I played good at all.”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ sister Shelomi has simple message for Browns QB in Raiders start
He’ll get the shot to redeem himself this week — He just took the first team reps on Wednesday at practice.
Pilar was at last week’s game in Cleveland and immediately reacted on social media when her son got in the game. She’d also have some encouraging words for him following the loss.
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée flexes Browns fit just before Shedeur Sanders replaces him
On Wednesday, she’d repost the team announcing her son’s first start (below) where on her Instagram Stories she featured Drake’s song featuring Kanye West “Glow” with the lyrics running across the bottom.
The moment is set for Shedeur and he’ll have his mom in his corner.
“Watch out for me, I’m about to glow,” as Drake sang in the chorus of his song.
Deion reacts:
Deion said he cried watching Shedeur play last weekend:
Will he fly out and watch along with Pilar, Shilo, Shelomi Sanders, and others?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss