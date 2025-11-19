The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends strong message for Browns QB’s first NFL start

Pilar Sanders is hyped for her son’s first game as QB1 for the Browns this Sunday in Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first career start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Mom Pilar Sanders is certainly pumped up for it.

The 23-year-old rookie 5th-round pick out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes was thrust into action against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday after starter and fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel got a concussion before the half. Sanders would end up just 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. He also missed a game-tying touchdown pass.

After the game, a dejected Sanders owned up to the poor performance: "I don't think I played good," Sanders said. "I don't think I played good at all.”

Shedeur Sander
Shedeur was dejected leaving the field after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He’ll get the shot to redeem himself this week — He just took the first team reps on Wednesday at practice.

Pilar was at last week’s game in Cleveland and immediately reacted on social media when her son got in the game. She’d also have some encouraging words for him following the loss.

On Wednesday, she’d repost the team announcing her son’s first start (below) where on her Instagram Stories she featured Drake’s song featuring Kanye West “Glow” with the lyrics running across the bottom.

The moment is set for Shedeur and he’ll have his mom in his corner.

“Watch out for me, I’m about to glow,” as Drake sang in the chorus of his song.

Deion reacts:

Deion said he cried watching Shedeur play last weekend:

Will he fly out and watch along with Pilar, Shilo, Shelomi Sanders, and others?

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion
Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

