Travis Kelce reacts to Adam Sandler's bold opinion of his relationship with Taylor Swift
Adam Sandler couldn’t stop raving about Taylor Swift on the season 3 premiere of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
On Wednesday, August 28, the iconic comedian emphasized that the pop star “floors — floors!” his family — particularly when it comes to her relationship with Travis.
“What a girl. What a girl!” Sandler praised Swift on the pod, recalling how he and his teen daughters Sadie and Sunny met the Grammy winner at the 2023 premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles.
“Hey, best performer out here,” Travis replied.
“Dude — she means so much to our house,” the Billy Madison star emphasized, adding how he loves not only her music but “what she mean[s] to young girls, what she mean[s] to women, what she means to men doing the right thing in life.”
And when Travis and Swift began dating last summer, Sandler said his family nearly exploded with excitement.
“‘My God, was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together!’” he yelled, imitating his daughters as the Kelce brothers cracked up.
“’He’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with it!’” Sandler imitated, telling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: “Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you my whole f–king family’s like high-fiving.”
“So good, man,” Travis replied.
For the 92 percenters who couldn’t get enough of the Sandler/Kelce dynamic, stay tuned, as Travis will appear alongside the Saturday Night Live alum in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch