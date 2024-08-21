Adam Sandler Says Travis Kelce Will Have a Part in 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel
It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been dabbling in the entertainment industry heading into the twilight years of his NFL career. Amid rumors of Kelce’s next biggest gig, Adam Sandler revealed a surprising nugget about the tight end’s Hollywood future that has everyone from football fans to goofy comedy lovers out of their seats: Kelce will be in Happy Gilmore 2.
On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler said that Kelce will have, at the very least, a cameo in the upcoming sequel.
“Travis, he mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said. “He’s gonna come by. Very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”
Back in May, Kelce talked about his desire to get involved in the Happy Gilmore sequel on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. The Chiefs tight end noted that he was a “huge fan” of Sandler’s and would be interested in playing a part in the second Happy Gilmore movie if a gig opened up for him.
“I’ll be a f---ing extra,” Kelce said. “Anything to get around ‘Happy Gilmore’, an Adam Sandler film or set, count me in. I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can.”
It remains to be seen whether Kelce will indeed just be an “extra” or have a bigger role, perhaps in a celebrity golf scene a la Bob Barker.
Kelce already has a few on-screen roles lined up, including an upcoming appearance in the FX horror series, Grotesquerie, as well as his potential first lead role in the action-comedy, Loose Cannons. Not to mention, he and the Chiefs are looking to achieve the historic three-peat this fall.
What a year it’s been for the Kansas City star.