Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa stuns in Jaguars pants with baby girl for epic game

Trevor Lawrence had a career day with six overall touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a big win over the New York Jets. His wife had a big day, too, with her head-turning fit for the game.

The superstar quarterback tossed five scores and ran in another while dropping 330 yards through the air on the Jets in a 48-20 victory in Jacksonville.

At 10-4, Lawrence has the Jaguars flying high atop the AFC South division.

While Lawrence has stood out all season, his wife Marissa Lawrence has as well like when she went wild in the perfect Jaguars fit. She’s also adorably dressed up their baby girl Shae for a game.

Shae would star again with mom as the baby had the leopard-print on while mom went with the all-black look and some awesome signature pants.

Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Lawrence and the Jaguars travel to Denver next week in a monster matchup with the NFL-leading Broncos.

A true love story:

Trevor and Marissa Have known each other since the 5th grade in Georgia. They became high school sweethearts and dated since the sophomore year.

The got married in 2021 in South Carolina near Clemson where he played football.

They had their only child Shae just in January.

