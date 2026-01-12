Hailee Steinfeld upstages Josh Allen’s Bills win in stunning Golden Globes dress

Hailee Steinfeld missed attending her husband Josh Allen’s stunning performance for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in order to present at the Golden Globes. She, too, was quite stunning with her red-carpet dress while revealing her baby bump in public.

Steinfeld made a business decision to attend the event in Los Angeles vs. traveling to Florida the same day to watch her MVP husband play at the Jacksonville Jaguars that caused quite a stir with fans. She certainly missed an incredible game as Allen willed the Bills to a win late off the back of this insane quarterback sneak.

WOW JOSH ALLEN DID A 10 YARD QB SNEAK 👀



Allen and the Bills move onto the divisional round next while still alive to try and win Buffalo its first-ever Super Bowl. Maybe Steinfeld will be at that game back in her Bills Mafia look.

But on this Sunday, it was all about her red-carpet look in LA with this stunning dress for the pregnant actress.

She’s glowing, and that ring certainly is sparking, too.

Allen and Steinfeld got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding. They then just announced in December she’s pregnant in the most adorable fashion.

They both stood out on Sunday with Allen on the field, and Steinfeld at the Golden Globes.

