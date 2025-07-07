Trinity Rodman stuns in cerulean silk top at Ben Shelton's Wimbledon match beside his sister Emma
Trinity Rodman is cheering on boyfriend Ben Shelton at Wimbledon, turning heads of her own in a bright blue top that stands out in the crowd.
Both Rodman, who is a forward for the Washington Spirit, and Shelton's sister, Emma Shelton, were on hand to watch the tennis pro play in the Monday, July 7, finals — finals that could score Ben not only just a Wimbledon win, but also cinch his place in tennis history, even at just 22 years old.
If he wins Wimbledon, Ben would become the second Black tennis player to win the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and Wimbledon — following in the footsteps of Arthur Ashe, who broke barriers when he became the first Black player to win all three championships 50 years ago.
RELATED: USWNT star Trinity Rodman throws up for brutal reason as bf Ben Shelton loses
As Ben stands on the brink of history, Trinity — the two-time Olympic gold medal soccer star (and daughter of Dennis Rodman) — rocked a stunning azure set in the crowd: a sleeveless, turtleneck silk top that gave a peek at her midriff, which she paired with a long, silky skirt in the exact same hue.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare
Both Trinity and Ben have been open about their love on social media, with the USWNT star most recently sharing a photo on Instagram of the two looking at each other lovingly.
"Watching you with googly eyes," Trinity gushed in the caption of the July 5 post, to which Ben replied, "Why am I cheesin so big?"
