USWNT star Trinity Rodman throws up for brutal reason as bf Ben Shelton loses
USWNT gold medalist Trinity Rodman had good reason to puke.
On Wednesday, June 25 — the same day the soccer star's tennis pro boyfriend, Ben Shelton, lost his ATP match in Mallorca — Rodman shared an Instagram Story sprinting during a field conditioning session. It was her first practice "back on the field," she wrote, a workout that would make anyone, even a champion, remember just how much work goes into their sport. But that wasn't the reason she vomited.
"Field conditioning in 100-degree weather ... did I throw up as soon as I stopped this session? Hehe yes I did," the Washington Spirit forward, who also donned long sleeves in the sweltering heat, captioned the video.
Trinity (who is also the daughter of NBA icon Dennis Rodman) posted her Story around the same time that Shelton, the top seed for the Next Gen ATP Finals, lost his Mallorca match against Learner Tien — a disappointing outcome for Shelton, who is now out of the competition.
Trinity and Shelton went public with their romance earlier this year, with the athletes sharing cute photos of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts in March.
