How Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade is showing her support for Pacers star ahead of Game 3
Jade Jones just keeps showing up and showing support for her man — this time ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend has donned her fair share of customized Pacers fits, partied after their big upset against the Thunder ... and now, she can't help but brag about Haliburton's latest achievement.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade goes viral for tirade at Pacers-Thunder Game 2
As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face off in Game 3 of the finals — this time, at the Pacers' own Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse went hard in their decor before the big game, "dressing @gainbridgefieldhouse in gold for the NBA Finals 💛," the arena's official Instagram handle captioned a series of photos on Wednesday, June 10.
One of their most prominent tweaks — at least, the one Jones is most proud of (and reposting on her own Instagram Stories — is a street named after Haliburton, titled "Haliburton Rd."
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade posts insane custom jeans for Pacers-Thunders Game 1 fit
Tonight — Wednesday, June 11 — gives the Pacers the opportunity to score one over the Thunder in their hometown. The teams are currently tied 1-1 in the finals. Game 3 will tip the edge.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities