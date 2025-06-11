The Athlete Lifestyle logo

How Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade is showing her support for Pacers star ahead of Game 3

Jade Jones has been by the Pacers icon every step of the way this NBA season.

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jade Jones just keeps showing up and showing support for her man — this time ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend has donned her fair share of customized Pacers fits, partied after their big upset against the Thunder ... and now, she can't help but brag about Haliburton's latest achievement.

Jade Jones
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones shows off his 'Haliburton Rd' sign at the Pacers' home arena ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face off in Game 3 of the finals — this time, at the Pacers' own Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse went hard in their decor before the big game, "dressing @gainbridgefieldhouse in gold for the NBA Finals 💛," the arena's official Instagram handle captioned a series of photos on Wednesday, June 10.

One of their most prominent tweaks — at least, the one Jones is most proud of (and reposting on her own Instagram Stories — is a street named after Haliburton, titled "Haliburton Rd."

Tonight — Wednesday, June 11 — gives the Pacers the opportunity to score one over the Thunder in their hometown. The teams are currently tied 1-1 in the finals. Game 3 will tip the edge.

Published
