USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Suggests Period Played Role in Olympics Stumble

The USA women's figure skating team has three hopefuls to find the podium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

These three women are Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito. If any of them made it to the podium, it would be the first time a USA women's figure skater won an individual medal at the Winter Olympics since 2006.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito Admits Male Olympic Crush Is ‘Perfect’

Unfortunately, Glenn's chances of winning a medal took a brutal hit after she stumbled during her performance on February 13.

She now sits in 13th place, despite winning first place at the U.S. Championships last month, heading into the final.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Amber Glenn's Post About Competing During Her Period Turns Heads

Glenn was visibly emotional after she stumbled during her program. And rightfully so, given how hard she has trained to make it to this point.

On February 18, Glenn shared an Instagram post from @itsclickclack that seemed to suggest one unfortunate (albeit natural) aspect of her performance going awry.

The ending of Amber Glenn's short program. pic.twitter.com/CWK6kLWEyx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

"Menstrual cycles can influence women’s performance in nuanced ways, affecting energy levels, concentration, mood, and physical comfort at different phases of the cycle. Symptoms like cramps, fatigue, headaches, or hormonal shifts may temporarily reduce focus or endurance, while other phases can support strength and mental clarity.

"Importantly, the impact varies widely between individuals and even month to month, and many women perform at a high level throughout their cycle," the post wrote.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

"Yet, we never stop competing. Here’s a conversation on Threads we found interesting from former Olympians. We’ll never stop praising women for performing on their periods," it continued.

Glenn then added a caption to this to her Instagram story on Wednesday, writing, "Can also make you emotional during high stress situations ..... 🫡".

Amber Glenn's February 19 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@amberglenniceskater

Without saying it directly, Glenn is seemingly making it clear that she was dealing with an unavoidable factor during the biggest performance of her life.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex