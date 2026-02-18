USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito Admits Male Olympic Crush Is ‘Perfect’

The final for the women's figure skating individual short program at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place on February 19.

Team USA has three women competing in the event: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito. If any three can earn a medal, it would mark the first time a Team USA woman has won an individual figure skating medal in the Winter Olympics since 2006.

Isabeau Levito (25) of the United States | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito's Olympic Village Admission Raises Eyebrows

All three women had different outcomes during the short program qualifiers on February 17. Liu is currently in third place, earning a 76.59 score that is very close to the leader. Levito (who is just 18 years old) is currently in eighth place after making her Olympic debut.

Glenn had a rough outing, as she stumbled at one point in her program. She now sits in 13th place and is unlikely to medal, despite taking first place at the U.S. Championships only last month.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Alysa Liu Gets Candid About Olympic Village Living

Regardless of whether Levito earns a medal, she's having a great time at these Olympic Games.

This was shown by a comment she made during a recent interview where she said, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me. I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.

Isabeau Levito's Comment About Male Olympian Turns Heads

It seems that Levito has an affinity for one specific male Olympian. A video of her and Alysa Liu talking on a past live stream on Levito's Instagram account has resurfaced on social media.

Levito was reading comments and said, "Oh my gosh, someone said my celebrity crush is Jun-hwan Cha. That is so real."

Isabeau Levito calling South Korean men's figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, "perfect" in a recent Instagram live stream pic.twitter.com/GKDeboKtUM — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) February 18, 2026

She then added, "He was on Japan's 'Stars on Ice' two years ago. And everyone's bit with him was just that he was perfect... When the group was looking bad, everyone would just turn to Jun-hwan Cha, and be like, 'He's perfect.'"

Levito is referring to South Korean men's figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, who narrowly missed the podium in the men's singles event in Italy last week.

South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan | IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News

Perhaps Levito has gotten to hang out with Cha Jun-hwan in the Olympic Village.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex