VicBlends drops some men's health gems for Movember (EXCLUSIVE)
When Victor “VicBlends” Fontanez first began sharing videos online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he sought to heal his community through conversation. His videos would often go viral via TikTok, as many strangers would share inspiring stories and open up about struggles with mental health.
RELATED: NBA star Trae Young posts cute ‘preschool’ dad-life photo
VicBlends has since amassed over 15 million TikTok followers by way of platforming these people and allowing them the space to be raw and vulnerable. Since then, he’s become a go-to barber for some high-profile men.
In January 2023, VicBlends launched his online show “DeepCut with VicBlends,” in which he has shared touching conversations with the likes of NLE Choppa, Tom Brady, Steve-O, Trae Young, and recently, Barack Obama.
This November and December, VicBlends has partnered with Gillette and Movember to raise awareness for men’s health — specifically prostate cancer. “The best part about partnering with Gillette and Movember is that for every purchase of the Gillette Labs Razor with the green exfoliating bar, Gillette is going to be making a donation in November and December, directly to Movember to fight against prostate cancer,” VicBlends says. “So it's just great to be a part of a brand that not only stands for something good and makes a good product, but they're actually putting action behind it.”
RELATED: Tom Brady looks as sharp as ever in sneak peek of magazine cover
We chat with VicBlends via Zoom, discussing the importance of maintaining a dialogue around mental and physical health, as well as why self-care and grooming are vital.
Why is Movember such an important cause to you?
It's important to me because as someone who values open and honest conversation — being a barber having some of the most real and tough but also lighthearted conversations in the chair — it's important that as men, we're just more open about our health. Not only just mental health, but also our physical health. And it's exciting to partner with Gillette and Movember, a brand and a charity that is fighting the same cause. It was just an authentic connection to my mission, and I'm just proud to be a part of it.
Why do you believe that a lot of men have their hang-ups over talking about mental health?
I think for men, being vulnerable has always been a tough thing. Traditionally, we've always been taught to hold things in that affect us. So getting a chance to partner with Gillette and Movember to encourage guys to speak up about their health and to raise awareness for prostate cancer — for which, one in every eight men are going to be diagnosed.
If you were to look at eight men in a barber shop, the probability of one of them getting diagnosed with prostate cancer is high, and lots of men, when we go through things, we'll feel like we're on an island. And to break down the barrier of what is more in the norm is that we all go through things and that we have things to talk about. It's a way to make people feel included and not alone.
How do you go about selecting your guests for “DeepCut with VicBlends?”
It's always random. You never know who you’re going to run into, and I think that’s the beauty of it. Everybody out here has something that they're going through, something that they're proud of, and something that they want the world to hear. I just give a chance to the lone traveler to have their voice be heard.
Who are some of the most inspiring athletes you've met since launching “DeepCut?”
Tom Brady.
Why him?
Man, I grew up a Patriots fan. My dad grew up in Section 8 in Boston, and it was really rough for that side of the family and me starting to be a barber. I had to convince my dad on the idea to let me be a barber. So to finally launch a podcast and to have Tom Brady as one of my first guests, and being able to fly my dad down and tell him that he had an interview with the army, because he was in the military, and to surprise him with meeting Tom Brady is one of the proudest things I could have ever done for my dad and for my family. He had probably had no idea, growing up in Boston that he would ever get a chance to meet him like that.
What are some of the biggest mistakes you think men make when they're doing their self-care?
One of the biggest mistakes when it comes to just the mustache is they try to do too much. You don't want to use too much. You want to just get it nice and smooth. When you groom yourself, you can't do it exactly like the barber. Usually barbers get you really to the T, so when you groom yourself, you don't want to overdo it and expect it to look like your barber — because you're not a barber. I'm always teaching my clients just to get yourself crispy enough.
Even when I started cutting my own hair, I just had to get crispy enough. So most guys, if you’re trimming your mustache, I recommend the King C Gillette Beard Trimmer Pro. It'll get you right on the length. It'll get you right on the lineup and just get it crispy enough, and it will clean yourself up to be presentable.
What about for shaving your head? What do you recommend?
You gotta use the Gillette Labs Razor with the green exfoliating bar. That razor is going to get it as close as it could possibly get. You're going to get the smoothest shave with that razor blade.
What are some things you'd like to see in the realm of men's self care going forward into 2025 and beyond.
How would you like to see the realm of men's self-care evolve going forward into 2025 and beyond?
Of course, I want to see more haircuts. I think guys should should look good, and everybody feels good with a haircut. But I just want to see more real conversations happen in the chair. I want to see more people being open and honest with each other and helping each other, man. I just imagine a world where we lift each other up. I think more conversations about health and mental health in the chair are what’s going to matter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip