Viral Sydney Thomas says her DMs filled up with big offers after Tyson/Paul fight
One of the biggest outcomes from the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match Friday, November 15 wasn't the massive numbers that Netflix pulled in or the huge paydays both fighters received–– but the overnight fame of ring girl, Syndey Thomas.
The 20-year-old grew her social media channels by 350K followers, and now she's saying that the ride to the top is only becoming more clear.
While speaking with Us Weekly, Thomas revealed that her DMs on the social media platforms are blowing up. Not just from fans, but big names with offers.
"My DMs are just insanely flooded right now,” she said. “There’s definitely been some pretty big names and brands that have reached out.”
Thomas would not name anyone in the DMs for privacy reasons. But she did open up about how wild her overnight success had become.
“I woke up and saw how my followers had gone up, and then saw all the news articles that had been written about me,” Thomas said. “I refreshed my feed and it was just pictures of me and memes and everything. I think that was the moment for me where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like I really am going viral.’”
A senior at the University of Alabama, Thomas isn't taking the opportunity for granted.
“It is very overwhelming,” she told the outlet. “But at the same time, I’m also very blessed and very grateful. You know, what a problem to have.”
Photos of Thomas surfaced after the Paul/Tyson fight, showing that she has just as much style as she did poise as a ring girl.
