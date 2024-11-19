Viral Sydney Thomas looks more amazing away from ring for Jake Paul fight
Festivities for the hotly-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight went down all weekend in Arlington, Texas. And while the wrestlers made a lot of buzz, the ladies turned heads as well.
After the fight —- which saw Tyson suffer a devastating loss to Paul — the celebrities were out in full force, including Sydney Thomas, one of Paul’s ring girls.
During the afterparty — which was sponsored by Betr and Passes —-Thomas slayed in a black minidress. She completed her fit with a pair of black heels and a matching handbag.
The vibes of the party were set by Splash House, a co-production of party-promoting company Goldenvoice.
“ I had a great time at the Betr x Passes Splash House party,” said Thomas in a statement. “The energy was awesome and it was amazing to connect with so many talented and inspiring people. I’m so grateful to have been part of such a memorable event!”
At the actual fight, Thomas had already begun going viral with her red and white ring girl fit, as well as her vibrant energy during the long live broadcast.
Some fans took to her Instagram page, writing that she was more entertaining to watch than the fight itself.
