Viral Jake Paul-fight ring girl Sydney Thomas humble brags with insane stat
It can be argued that Sydney Thomas won the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.
Sure Netflix bragged about their live streaming numbers while making excuses for the latency issues, and Paul and Tyson gave fans the show that was to be expected with a 58-year-old boxing legend with his prime another lifetime ago against a 27-year-old brand savant that has proven purists wrong, but is by no means an elite pound-for-pound fighter. Each fighter's net worth after the fight shows they were the biggest winners.
Then there is Thomas, who most casual observers had never seen before the pop culture clash. Well, that all changed when she became an overnight sensation. If you need any further prove, take a look at her Instagram page the past 30 days: 72.8 million views in the last 30 days.
She also posted a note, that if you believe her, eerily foreshadowed this breakout moment. "I wrote this [note] out the day I got to school this year as things I would like to accomplish in my last year at Bama. Coming back home after this weekend is a very full circle moment for me, and is just a reminder that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. God is always on your side. You are in control. Never doubt yourself and dream big."
Watch out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Thomas is coming for you in 2025. Now that combo would be straight fire.
