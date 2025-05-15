Anthony Edwards' Strong Statement After Warriors-Wolves Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't seem like much of a playoff threat at midseason, especially with inconsistent play from many outside of Anthony Edwards. However, they caught fire late in the season, getting stellar performances from Julius Randle, and now find themselves in the Western Conference Finals for the second-straight season.
While the Golden State Warriors looked to be a formidable opponent in the second round, they proved no match after Steph Curry went down with an injury. Set to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets in the next round, Timberwolves star Edwards made a strong statement about what's ahead for him and his team.
"There is no satisfaction. We just got here. We haven't done anything yet," Edwards said, keeping that job's not finished mindset.
If it's the Thunder, it will be a matchup for the Timberwolves against the league's top overall team and the likely MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And if it's the Nuggets, it will be a third-straight season where these two sides meet in the playoffs, with the stakes higher than they've ever been.
Regardless of the matchup, it's clear that Edwards is hungry to establish himself and chase an NBA title. If he's able to pull off even just a Finals appearance, he'll cement himself as one of the best players in the NBA, alongside guys like Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic.
Related Articles
Jonathan Kuminga Makes Warriors History vs Wolves in Game 5
Steve Kerr Addresses Steph Curry's Injury After Warriors Playoff Elimination
Brandin Podziemski Makes Warriors History vs Wolves in Game 5